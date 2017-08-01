Australia will again rely on proven performers such as Sally Pearson and Jared Tallent at the world athletics championships in London.

Head coach Craig Hilliard would be happy with two medals at the world athletics championships from an Australian team where the proven performers are again set to do most of the heavy lifting.

There are queries around the two biggest names - hurdler Sally Pearson and walker Jared Tallent - although both can rely on remarkable big-event pedigrees.

A series of serious wrist, Achilles and hamstring injuries forced Pearson to miss the 2015 world titles and 2016 Olympics.

But she and Hilliard have both been buoyed by her recent form, highlighted last month by the 30-year-old Queenslander's quickest 100m hurdles time in five years.

Of added significance was that the 12.48 seconds run came at the London Olympic Stadium - the scene of both her 2012 Games triumph and the August 4-13 world titles.

"To get back to running in the 12.40s was phenomenal. She basically skipped the 12.50s and 12.60s and said 'here we go'," said Hilliard.

"It was a real confidence booster for Sally - she knew the work she had done but you still need to put it out on the track."

Tallent's silver medal at the Rio Olympics extended an astonishing record which has seen him claim a podium place in the 50km walk at six of the past seven Olympics and world championships dating back to 2008.

But he took an unusually long break after the Rio Games and is now the father of two-month-old son Harvey.

"He's juggling fatherhood, he's had a few niggles and minor things that have impacted on where he's at," said Hilliard.

"I don't think he is quite in Rio shape but he is Jared Tallent."

Fellow walker and Australia's only other athletics medallist in Rio, 20km star Dane Bird-Smith, also fancies his chances of a top-three finish.

The 2009 discus world champion Dani Stevens and ultra-consistent javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell also sit in prominent positions on the 2017 rankings.

The next-gen component of the biggest squad Australia has sent to a world titles includes 20-year-old Kurtis Marschall, who is a sneaky medal chance in the pole vault.

"I never predict medals because it's an exercise in futility but on any given day (at a major championships we could win) between nought and five," said Hilliard.

"In Rio we could have won five - we ended up with two but we missed three by very small margins.

"I would be happy if we got two medals in these Games."

Australia's medal haul at recent major track and field championships:

2016 Olympics (no gold, one silver, one bronze)

2015 world championships (0-2-0)

2013 world championships (0-2-1)

2012 Olympics (2-1-0)

2011 world championships (1-2-0)

2009 world championships (2-0-2)

2008 Olympics (1-2-1)