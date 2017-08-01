The Queensland government has rejected a proposed $3 billion casino on the Gold Coast.

The Queensland government has rejected plans to build a $3 billion casino on the Gold Coast's Southport Spit.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the Labor government will not support the proposed integrated resort put forward by developer ASF.

Instead, the government will develop a new master plan to protect the area.

"Like many Queenslanders, I have enjoyed visiting the Spit for decades," Ms Palaszczuk said in a statement.

"We need to ensure that character is preserved for future generations."

The premier said the decision did not rule out a possible future integrated resort development but Deputy Premier Jackie Trad revealed any future development would be no more than three storeys high.

"This locks in low-density, three-storey development for our future generations," she said.

"It also helps get the balance right between protecting environmental and community values and allowing appropriate commercial development."