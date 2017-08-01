The Reserve Bank has held the cash rate steady at 1.5 per cent and indicated the Aussie dollar's strength will weigh on economic growth and inflation.

The central bank has warned a soaring Aussie dollar could slow the pace of economic growth.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said on Tuesday the board had decided to leave the official cash rate at 1.5 per cent, where it has now remained for 12 months.

He said the economy was expected to grow at an annual rate of three per cent for the next few years but stressed that forecast may change should the Australian dollar continue to rise.

The Australian dollar was a touch over 76 US cents when the RBA met in July and was trading at around 80 cents when the board began its August meeting on Tuesday.

It rose in the minutes following the RBA's 1430 AEST announcement, to 80.35 US cents.

"The higher exchange rate is expected to contribute to subdued price pressures in the economy," Dr Lowe said in a statement.

"It is also weighing on the outlook for output and employment.

"An appreciating exchange rate would be expected to result in a slower pick-up in economic activity and inflation than currently forecast."

Dr Lowe also said consumption remains a source of uncertainty for the economy.

"Retail sales have picked up recently, but slow growth in real wages and high levels of household debt are likely to constrain growth in spending," he said.

The governor also noted jobs growth has been stronger over recent months and was expected to continue, but wages growth remains low and is expected to stay that way for some time.