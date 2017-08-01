Daniel Ricciardo says his spat with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen is over and they have moved on. (AAP)

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo says his spat with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen has been handled.

Daniel Ricciardo says his anger over Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen's part in their crash at the Hungarian Grand Prix has been dealt with.

Australian Formula One star Ricciardo's bid for a fourth straight podium finish at Hungaroring was over when Verstappen hit him on the first lap on Sunday.

Ricciardo blasted the 19-year-old a "f****ng sore loser" and immature over the incident in what appeared to be an attempt to pass.

But the pair's relationship appeared to have been smoothed over by Monday.

"Yesterday was hard to take. You build up all day for those couple hours of racing and then it's gone like that," Ricciardo tweeted.

"Max apologised to me after the race and we spoke one on one away from media or anyone.

"The situation was handled and taken care of in the right way to move forward."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said Verstappen was at fault for the crash.

"We've effectively lost Daniel and the same move has given Max a penalty and compromised his race, so from a team point of view it's really frustrating," Horner told Sky Sports.

"He (Verstappen) made a mistake today and it was costly to him, for the team and for Daniel.

"Dan had the corner, he should have conceded."

Verstappen offered an apology immediately after the race.

Despite failing to finish, Ricciardo maintained fourth spot on F1 championship standings with 117.

He has a one-point buffer from fifth-placed Kimi Raikkonen and is 85 points behind leader Sebastian Vettel.

The next race will be held in Belgium on August 27.