South Australia will buy nine new generators to overcome any shortfalls in electricity over the coming summers.

The government says the generators will be installed at two temporary locations for the coming two summers before being moved to one permanent location.

They will provide 276 megawatts of power, but will only dispatch energy to the grid if there are electricity shortfalls, and will be funded through the state's $550 million energy plan.