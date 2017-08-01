Emerging star Connor Blakely will miss the rest of the AFL season because of a shoulder injury.

Fremantle duo Connor Blakely and Ed Langdon will miss the rest of the AFL season after being booked in for surgery.

Blakely dislocated his left shoulder twice during last week's loss to GWS, and will undergo surgery following an appointment with a specialist.

Langdon hasn't played for the Dockers since succumbing to a lingering knee injury in round 11.

Fremantle high performance manager Jason Weber says Langdon's posterior cruciate ligament injury is quite serious, and needs to be surgically repaired.

Weber said both players would be back in time for the start of pre-season.

Blakely has been a revelation for the Dockers this year, starring as a tagger, a ball-winning midfielder, and more recently across half-back.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon defended the club's decision to send Blakely back out onto the field against the Giants after suffering his first dislocation.

"I just leave it in the doctors' hands," Lyon said.

"They pick up the phone and tell me 'He's right to come back on' - so he came back on."

"I've got full faith in our doctors.

"I think you see it all the time in the AFL, don't you? People come off with injuries, get assessed and then come back on.

"I remember Daryn Cresswell's kneecap came out, he banged it back in and kept playing. It happens."

Fremantle take on Gold Coast at Domain Stadium on Saturday night.