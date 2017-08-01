A landmark national survey has revealed the prevalence of sexual assault and harassment among university students across Australia.

SEXUAL ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT ON CAMPUSES

* The Human Rights Commission surveyed more than 30,000 students across Australia's 39 universities.

* 51 per cent of university students sexually harassed at least once in 2016.

* One in four students was harassed in a university setting (on campus, while travelling to university, at a university-endorsed social event or in university employment).

* One in three harassment incidents happened on university grounds or in classrooms.

* 6.9 per cent were sexually assaulted (about one in 15).

* 1.6 per cent of students were assaulted in a university setting (almost one in four of the total who were sexually assaulted).

* One in five of these assaults happened at university or residence social events.

* Women almost twice as likely as men to be harassed, and more than three times as likely to be assaulted.

* Men overwhelmingly reported as the perpetrators.

* 51 per cent of those who reported assault or harassment knew the perpetrator - most likely to be a fellow student.

* 94 four per cent of those harassed and 87 per cent of those assaulted at university did not make a formal complaint or report.

* Six in 10 students said they didn't know how to formally report or complain about incidents.

Australian readers seeking support and information can contact:

*National university support line: 1800 572 224 (From 31 July to 30 November 2017)

* 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

* Lifeline: 131114

* Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636