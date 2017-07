The University of Tasmania has installed a culture and wellbeing chancellor following an Australian-wide survey into sexual assault and harassment.

More than half the students at the University of Tasmania were sexually harassed in 2016, a rate slightly higher than the national level.

A survey by the Australian Human Rights Commission found 51 per cent of students across the country said they were sexually harassed in 2016.

The figure for UTAS students is 54 per cent during the same period, and Professor Margaret Otlowski was on Tuesday appointed culture and wellbeing chancellor to lead a university review of the issue.