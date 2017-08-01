Telstra has upgraded cables running across Bass Strait, increasing the speed of Tasmania's internet connection.

An Australia-first upgrade to Tasmania's Telstra network will improve the apple isle's connectivity by the equivalent of 200,000 high definition videos.

The first completed stage of the company's new transmission network was unveiled in Hobart on Tuesday.

It will increase the capacity of two underwater cables running across the Bass Strait from 400 gigabits to one terabit per second.

"Tasmania is the first state to have this work completed as part of a three-year plan to upgrade the national transmission network," general manager Michael Patterson said.

"With future system deployments we are expected to be capable to scale up to more than 100 terabits per second on both our undersea and overland cables."

Transmission capacity has also been increased within Tasmania, with a link between Burnie in the state's northwest and Hobart improved by 30 per cent.