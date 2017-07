A 19-year-old WA woman has died while herding bulls on a farm near Esperance.

A 19-year-old woman has died after being crushed by a bull at a farm near Esperance in Western Australia's south.

A co-worker found the unconscious victim at about 11.30am on Monday and she was rushed by ambulance to Esperance Hospital where she died a short time later.

Worksafe will investigate and a report is being prepared for the coroner.