Treasury Wine Estates reaffirms expectations of growth prospects in China after Goldman Sachs downgraded its shares amid concern of a slowdown there.

Treasury Wine Estates has reaffirmed earnings guidance for the second half of the 2017 financial year and says growth prospects in the China market remain intact.

The wine maker says its volume growth in Asia has been driven by significant investment and outstanding brand building, supported by favourable imported wine market fundamentals in China.

"Significant opportunity for continued, sustainable growth exists in China as TWE expands into new, strategically important cities and provinces," the company said in a statement late Monday.

It is also driving further growth in existing tier 1 & 2 cities, in part by penetrating retail, wholesale, e-commerce, on-premise, convenience and global travel retail channels.

The comments follow a downgrade by Goldman Sachs of the company's stock to 'sell', with the investment bank warning that expectations for growth in Asia were unrealistic amid a slowdown in the Chinese market.

Treasury Wine is the biggest supplier of imported wine by value in China, according to the IWSR global database.

Treasury said it expects the Asia region to deliver an earnings margin of 30-35 per cent on a sustainable basis, helped by a disciplined approach to driving luxury and masstige volume growth in North Asia, margin accretion across established brand portfolios and execution across all channels.