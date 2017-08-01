Trump's new communications director gone in 10 days

SBS World News Radio: In the United States, the Trump administration is denying the White House is in chaos after yet another staffing shake-up.

This time, newly appointed Anthony Scaramucci is out as communications director.

He had spent a little more than a week in the job.

Anthony Scaramucci is no longer communications director for the Trump administration, having lasted just 10 days in the job.

It marks the latest turn in a string of tumultuous staffing changes at the White House.

An official statement says Mr Scaramucci is leaving because "he felt it best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has confirmed he is out.

"He does not have a role at this time in the Trump administration. And we put out a statement earlier announcing that. And I don't have much else to add beyond that."

The announcement came just hours after President Trump swore in John Kelly, a retired Marine general, as his chief of staff following Reince Preibus's dismissal.

Mr Trump had tweeted there was "no chaos in the White House" and later said it was a "great day!"

While Mr Scaramucci's reign was brief, he had made headlines with profanity-filled comments to The New Yorker magazine about some key staff figures.

He attacked Mr Priebus, chief of staff at the time, and Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Sarah Sanders says the comments worked against him.

"The President certainly felt that Anthony's comments were inappropriate for a person in that position. And he didn't want to burden General Kelly, also, with that line of succession. As I think we've made clear a few times over the course of the last couple of days to several of you individually, General Kelly has the full authority to operate within the White House, and all staff will report to him."

In the first six months of Donald Trump's presidency, a national-security adviser, a communications director, a press secretary and a chief of staff have all come and gone.

CNN commentators Brian Stelter and Gloria Borger have speculated President Trump may not have enjoyed the attention Mr Scaramucci was garnering.

(Stelter:) "Of course, Mooch became bigger than Trump, and haven't we seen this before? The fact that I'm using the word Mooch, using the name Mooch, he was in the tabloids all weekend. He was the centre of attention."

(Borger:) "But not in a good way. I was just texting with a source, who said to me, 'Look, he was getting too far out front, and in a bad way,' and that the President realised it. And I'm sure family, by the way, realised it. I'm sure Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner did not like the language that Scaramucci was using. And to your point, there is only one star in this constellation, and that is Donald Trump."

House Intelligence Committee member Jim Himes has told CNN Mr Scaramucci's behaviour was unacceptable for the White House.

Mr Himes says he is hopeful General Kelly can bring some order to Washington.

"Well, I'm not at all surprised. I think, look, Kelly in and Scaramucci out is nothing but good for this White House and for the country. Mr Scaramucci showed on about Day 3 that he was all about himself, that he was willing to step well beyond the bounds of anything acceptable in the most powerful building in the land. And, you know, John Kelly, a Marine, well-respected, he ... if anyone can bring order to what has been a chaotic White House operation, I would expect it would be a four-star Marine. I think he's respected around town, around Washington. I think he's going to be respected within the White House."

Former press secretary Sean Spicer had stepped down on July the 21st in response to Mr Scaramucci's appointment.

Mr Spicer said he would continue to serve until the end of August, but it is unclear what his status will be now.