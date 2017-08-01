Just one-in-four voters say Malcolm Turnbull is the best person to lead the Liberal Party.

Malcolm Turnbull's rating as the best person to lead the Liberal Party has dived 17 points since taking the leadership in 2015.

The latest Essential poll shows 25 per cent of voters rating Mr Turnbull as best to lead the Liberals, followed by his deputy Julie Bishop on 20 per cent.

The prime minister's leadership rating peaked at 42 per cent in December 2015 as he settled into the top job.

Former leader Tony Abbott was rated the better person for the job by 10 per cent of voters, well above cabinet minister Peter Dutton on three per cent but below "someone else" on 13 per cent.

One-in-four voters declined to express a view.

Bill Shorten's favourability rating came in at 20 per cent, with Anthony Albanese and Tanya Plibersek sharing second place on 13 per cent and one-in-three voters declining to express a view.

Mr Shorten's figure was seven points down on his peak in July 2016, when Labor almost unseated the coalition government at the election.

The poll gave Labor a 52-48 two-party preferred lead over the coalition.

Health, housing affordability, jobs and national security topped the list of issues of greatest concern to voters.

Improving the health system sat at the top of the list, with 42 per cent of voters putting it in their top three issues which need addressing over the next year.

Housing affordability, reducing employment and national security were next in ranking.

Asked about four-year fixed terms for federal parliament - for which Labor is seeking bipartisan support - 58 per cent of voters approved while 24 per cent were opposed.