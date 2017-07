The WA premier is still waiting for confirmation that he will meet with the prime minister while he is in the state.

The West Australian premier says if he doesn't get a meeting with the prime minister to discuss WA's GST share while he is in the state this week, it will be a "slap in the face".

Malcolm Turnbull says he plans to meet Mark McGowan, but the premier said on Tuesday he has been left waiting and is yet to be told when and where that will happen.

Mr McGowan says he is willing to travel to regional areas like Broome or Albany to meet with the prime minister.