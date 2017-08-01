Universities have started setting up services to support victims of sexual assault and harassment ahead of the release of a national survey.

University students will be taught about respectful relationships and staff given more training on how to respond to sexual assaults.

The move is part of Universities Australia's response to a landmark national survey of sexual assault and harassment among students, which the Human Rights Commission is releasing on Tuesday.

University chiefs are bracing themselves for shocking revelations about the extent of the problem.

Australian National University vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt says people should be shocked.

"They will tell us an ugly truth about how young people, in particular, are affected by sexual violence," he said.

"It is not an issue that we can simply acknowledge, then move onto the next thing. It is an issue that we must deal with."

Universities Australia will release a 10-point plan to help prevent assault and harassment and better support students.

It includes developing a respectful relationships education program tailored for university students, and providing specialist training to staff about how to respond effectively and compassionately when someone tells them about an incident.

"Each year hundreds of thousands of students begin university, often with their values about relationships and consent already strongly formed," chief executive Belinda Robinson said.

"Research shows us that more needs to be done to embed respectful relationships education at primary and secondary level. But we hope this initiative will complement those efforts and build broader understanding across the Australian community."

The sector's peak body has also funded a national 24-hour support line operating until November 30, run by specialist trauma counselling service Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia.

A number of individual universities have also already set up more support services for assault victims in anticipation of the report's release.

National 24-hour support line for university students 1800 572 224, with access to Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia counsellors.