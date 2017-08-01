The nation's universities are responding to a national survey of sexual assault and harassment among students with reviews and tougher policies.

HOW UNIS ARE DEALING WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT

UNIVERSITIES AUSTRALIA - NATIONAL RESPONSE

* All unis back a 10-point action plan, including developing a respectful relationships program tailored for students, and specialist training for staff about responding to reports of incidents.

* Will run a follow-up survey.

* 24-hour support phone line (1800 572 224) where students can speak to specialist counsellors from Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia.

AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

* Independent review of all policies and procedures and steering group to address sexism, sexual harassment and sexual assault on campus.

* Review of residential colleges and their culture; may revoke affiliation if they don't participate.

* Canberra Rape Crisis Centre counsellors on campus full-time.

* Consent training for all students, and staff education on dealing with disclosures of harassment and assault.

UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE

* Will use survey findings for comprehensive and sustained improvements.

* Respect Taskforce to improve the university's culture, policies and practices.

* From 2018, all students will be trained in communication and relationships, bystander intervention and sexual consent, and receive better information about how to report assault and harassment.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Curtin, Edith Cowan, Murdoch, Notre Dame and University of WA have signed a collective commitment to make campuses safer.

* To provide clear information to students about assault and harassment, working with residence management to give students instruction in consent and respectful behaviour, and improving security measures.

UNIVERSITY OF CANBERRA

* Former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick to review culture regarding harassment and assault.

* Offering a healthy relationships program to students in residences.

* Canberra Rape Crisis Centre providing university staff with education in areas including ethical bystander training.

* Upgraded security on campus.

UNIVERSITY OF TASMANIA

* Professor Margaret Otlowski appointed culture and wellbeing chancellor to lead a review.

UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY

* Helpline 1800 SYD HLP (1800 793 457) where students can reach security, support services and reporting channels if they are the victim of, or see, an assault or harassment.

* NSW Rape Crisis Centre training staff and security in responding to incidents.

* Consent and respect training compulsory for all students from 2018.

* Vice-chancellor Michael Spence will meet students and staff to discuss further response.

UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND

* Specialist-trained sexual misconduct unit to give students support, advice and counselling.

* First responder network to facilitate better disclosure of assaults and harassment.

* Comprehensive policy to prevent and address cases of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

MONASH UNIVERSITY

* Developed a support app where students can get advice about where to find help or how to report assault or harassment, as well as how to support friends who might have been victims.

UNIVERSITY OF ADELAIDE

* SA Equal Opportunity Commission to audit safety processes.

* Dedicated phone line to encourage students to report assaults and harassment.

* Training for all students and key staff.