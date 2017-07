It is up to the US and North Korea to end tensions over the rogue state's nuclear weapons, says China.

China's UN ambassador Liu Jieyi says it is up to the United States and North Korea, not China, to try to reduce tensions and resume negotiations to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

"They hold the primary responsibility to keep things moving, to start moving in the right direction, not China," Liu told a news conference on Monday to mark the end of China's July presidency of the UN Security Council.

"No matter how capable China is, China's efforts will not yield practical results because it depends on the two principal parties," he said