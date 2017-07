Queensland coach Kevin Walters has gone in to bat for rival Origin coach Laurie Daley. (AAP)

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has jumped to the defence of his NSW State of Origin rival Laurie Daley, saying he has been unfairly criticised.

Daley's future at the helm of the Blues is uncertain following Queensland's come-from-behind series win this year.

But Walters said NSW were a better side for the majority of the series and pressure being placed on good mate Daley was unjustified.