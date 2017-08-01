Can your AFL team go all the way in 2017? A look at the top premiership contenders' strengths and weaknesses.

WHY YOUR AFL TEAM CAN GO ALL THE WAY

* ADELAIDE (54 points, 137 per cent) - The Crows are top of the ladder, the AFL's highest scorers and best contested ball-winners. Young guns Jake Lever and Matt Crouch have found another level, while Eddie Betts and Taylor Walker lead an unmatched forward line. They've got a tough run ahead but the Crows will be hard to stop at this rate.

* GEELONG (50, 119) - Two big positives spring to mind: Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood. The AFL's best one-two combination would love to make up for last year's fadeout. Still figuring out their best ruck combination, and the second tier below 'Dangerwood' can go missing at times. A home final at Simonds Stadium, where they are 4-0 this season, would be huge.

* GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY (48, 114) - On raw talent alone, you'd be crazy to bet against the Giants, whose midfield depth remains unmatched. But injuries, patchy form and Toby Greene's perpetual indiscipline have all set them back. Easy to forget they've only lost five games given their huge expectations. They'll want to get going though, after only managing one win in July.

* RICHMOND (48, 110) - Will enjoy an easier run home than their top-four rivals, and it helps that Dustin Martin is in unstoppable form. Two questions loom: how long can they go without a second tall forward to help Jack Riewoldt, and have they truly learnt from their final-quarter fadeouts?

* PORT ADELAIDE (44, 131) - The Power boast the AFL's stingiest defence, brute strength around the contests and a certified match-winner in Robbie Gray. But can they beat the best? Ken Hinkley's men are yet to defeat a top-eight side this season. Sunday's Showdown against Adelaide will be a big test.

* SYDNEY (40, 115) - On form, they're as likely to win the flag as anyone. The Swans are 10-2 since round seven, turning their fortunes after a disastrous start. Their midfield unit remains one of the best, and Lance Franklin is a dominant force. But it's a younger group than the one that finished runners-up last year. Will inexperience prove their undoing?

* MELBOURNE (40, 107) - The Dees have tons of belief, talent across the ground and the capacity to handle the big stage. Injuries to some of their key stars have taken a toll over the past month but a fairly easy run home should help them.

* WEST COAST (40, 106) - Huge question marks still apply to the Eagles' midfield and their form in Melbourne. But they boast stars in Josh Kennedy and Jeremy McGovern, and a finals specialist in Sam Mitchell. If ruckman Nic Naitanui returns, who knows what they could do?

* WESTERN BULLDOGS (40, 100) - The reigning premiers are finally hitting their straps, with Marcus Bontempelli leading the way. The Dogs went all the way from outside the top four last year and will back themselves if they can sneak into the eight.

* ESSENDON (36, 107) - Their best is exhilarating, and their ability to rebound out of their defensive half is unmatched. Would definitely cause headaches in the finals but losses to the likes of Brisbane suggest they're not quite ready this year.

* ST KILDA (36, 97) - Must win every remaining game to crack the eight, and that'll be tough given their opponents. Sending off retiring champion Nick Riewoldt in style would be great motivation but the blue-collar Saints probably need a bit more class.

* HAWTHORN (34, 89) - A long shot in reality to make the eight but if they get there, no one will want to face them. Coach Alastair Clarkson has had a terrific year moulding his young group back into contenders. Will be a threat next year.