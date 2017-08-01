West Indies have arrived for their tour of England determined to defy their critics and beat the hosts.

West Indies have arrived for their tour of England focused on silencing their critics.

They have also experienced the "bitter disappointment" of missing out on the Champions Trophy, but despite their greater experience their coach Stuart Law insists they should not be favourites with the pink ball.

The day-night Test at Edgbaston from August 17 represents the first ever in England.

West Indies used one against Pakistan on their tour of the United Arab Emirates late last year, but despite its potential significance Law is wary of the change in conditions.

The Australian also stressed his team are in a positive place, regardless of the criticism they have received.

"We've heard a few things that have been said about this team and are using that to spur us forward and hopefully can put that into our practice games so we hit that first Test match (at Edgbaston) with every base covered," the 48-year-old said.

"We did a lot of soul searching and mental preparation: finding out where the players are at. The number one on the hit list is playing a Test match at Lord's. They're jumping out of their skin to play.

"We've given some of the better teams in the world a run for their money in recent times, since I've arrived (in January).

"We beat Pakistan in a Test match and nearly drew the series. We're getting better every day and the boys are really responding to the work ethic we've put into this group."

Of their pink ball preparations, the former Essex batsman said: "We've got to embrace it, we can't dodge it. We're going to try and get as much pink ball practice in as we can.

"We're trying to organise a couple of games with it before we hit that first Test match.

"It can probably be seen to be an advantage (that we've already played with one), but it's just whoever plays well on the day. At the moment it's a two-horse race: you can't say one side's stacked higher than the other.

"You can't really compare conditions: 40 degrees (in the UAE) to 15 (here), it's a big difference.

"It was disappointing missing out on a tournament as big as the Champions Trophy; the players were bitterly disappointed they didn't go.

"But at the moment we're focused solely on the five-day game. We've got some fast bowlers, some quality batsmen, some youth, and a little bit of experience. One thing we can't go in with is fear: we've just got to enjoy it."