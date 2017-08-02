TV personality and euthanasia advocate Andrew Denton will undergo bypass surgery for heart disease but is expected to recover quickly.

Denton, best known for his insightful interview-style in shows such as Enough Rope on the ABC, has since become more active in the campaign to legalise euthanasia, establishing the organisation Go Gentle Australia.

A spokesperson for Go Gentle Australia confirmed Denton's diagnosis, but said it wouldn't derail the campaign as a bill for assisted dying is set to be introduced in the Victorian Parliament.

"He has recently been diagnosed with fairly advanced heart disease and will be undergoing bypass surgery shortly, but he's quite young and so the prognosis is extremely good, " Gina McColl, Go Gentle Australia's media director told AAP.

"It's very successful surgery. He needs to have it quickly but after that he's expected to recover reasonably quickly and we're expecting him to join the campaign again in early September, some time like that."

Despite his diagnosis, the 57-year-old has remained engaged with the campaign, which was dealt a blow last year when the 15th attempt to pass voluntary euthanasia legislation in South Australia failed.

"We're still in daily contact. He's still extremely funny and his humour is extremely black. He does need to take it easy just until he has the surgery and obviously then he'll need to recover," McColl said.

Denton's father Kit died of heart failure in 1997 after years of health problems.

Watching his father's struggles before he died inspired Denton to establish Go Gentle last year.

The organisation will continue its work to support the Voluntary Assisted Dying law reform in Victoria under campaign manager Paul Price.