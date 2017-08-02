When Australian police found child pornography they "worked backwards" until their investigation led to a man in South Carolina.

An investigation that began with a breakthrough by authorities in Australia has led to a 21-year jail sentence for an American child pornographer.

Sean Patrick Oswell, 52, of Greer, South Carolina took pictures of "a very young child" and then distributed the images.

US prosecutors told Oswell's sentencing in South Carolina last week Australian law enforcement first located the images in Australia and then "worked backward, eventually locating the distributor of those images, Sean Patrick Oswell".

Oswell, who entered a guilty plea to a production of child pornography charge, was sentenced to 262 months' jail and a life term of supervised release including sex offender registration, sex offender counselling and polygraph requirements.