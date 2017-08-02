The Broncos are interested in bringing Ashley Taylor back to the NRL club. (AAP)

Wayne Bennett will look to lure Ashley Taylor back to Brisbane after the Gold Coast halfback's emergence as an NRL star.

Taylor left the Broncos at the end of 2015 to join the Titans, where he's developed into a top playmaker to lead the league in try assists this season.

The 22-year-old played just one of his 42 games for Brisbane and coach Bennett said his departure was linked to incumbency of halves Ben Hunt and Anthony Milford.

But Hunt will depart to join St George Illawarra at season's end, while Taylor goes off-contract at the end of 2018.

"If he interested in us and he is on the open market, I am interested in talking to him," Bennett told News Corp Australia.

"I never wanted to lose a player of Ash's ability. Sometimes guys only get one opportunity at this level and it wouldn't have been fair to keep Ash Taylor stuck behind Ben and Anthony.

"If Ash is interested in coming back, I'll look at our salary cap position."

Taylor told the Nine Network on Tuesday he was enjoying his time at the Titans and didn't want any distractions next year around his contract.

The Titans host the Broncos on Saturday.