Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will cut short her visit to Thailand and the Philippines to be in parliament next week.

Deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop will cut short a visit to Thailand and the Philippines to be in parliament next week as her party prepares for a likely showdown on same-sex marriage.

The foreign minister will attend various economic and security meetings in the region before returning to Canberra for parliament's sitting next Tuesday.

Sky News reports Ms Bishop was scheduled to spend more time in the two countries but shortened her trip.