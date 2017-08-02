NSW minister Niall Blair denies he tried to help a party donor by amending a water sharing plan. (AAP)

NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair, facing accusations he tried to help a party donor, insists he was just trying to fix water sharing laws.

The minister in charge of NSW water says his attempt to make changes to water sharing laws in the Barwon Darling Basin was to correct a legislative error.

Regional Water Minister Niall Blair has been accused of trying to alter a clause of the Barwon Darling water sharing plan to benefit a farmer and National Party donor.

But Mr Blair insists he was just trying to fix a mistake.

"Under advice from the department ... Mr Blair sought to correct an error that was identified in published regulations," a spokeswoman for the Nationals MP said on Wednesday.

Mr Blair's office says he received advice from the Department of Primary Industries that two clauses in the plan, relating to water sharing, contradicted each another.

"The minister was advised these contradictory statements in the same regulation needed to be amended to be consistent with the original intent as announced in 2012," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Conservation groups, however, say the minister was motivated by party donors.

"The National Party has overseen possibly the biggest theft of water in the state's history," Inland Rivers Network spokesperson Bev Smiles said in a statement.

"The party has been captured by big agribusiness irrigators and donors who are putting their commercial interests ahead of the environment and downstream users."

Several state and national reviews of compliance have been ordered following revelations of water theft in the Murray Darling Basin by the ABC's Four Corners program.