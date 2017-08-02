Emerging Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan has sprinted to victory on the fourth stage of the Tour of Poland.
The 23-year-old Ewan, who also won a stage at this year's Giro d'Italia, was victorious on the Polish tour's longest section (238km) between Zawiercie to Zabrze on Tuesday.
The Orica-Scott rider finished in 5:38:49 in 35-degree heat, ahead of Team Sky's Danny van Poppel and BORA-hansgrohe's sprint star Peter Sagan, who maintained the yellow jersey.
Tasmanian Ewan said the victory helped make up for the disappointment of being out-sprinted in finishing second to Sagan in the first stage in Krakow.
"It was pretty frustrating on the first stage coming second as I knew if I got out when I wanted and started sprinting then I could have won," Ewan said.
"This year I've had to prove myself over long distances and I think it has often been a bit of a question mark whether I can survive longer races.
"With this win today being over 230km and also my stage win at the Giro d'Italia it shows that I can still sprint after a long, hard stage.
"It was really very hot and the stage was very long but in the end for me it was a perfect day."
Team Dimension Data's Nathan Haas is Australia's closest challenger to Sagan for the general classification, sitting 10th ahead Wednesday's fifth stage, which features a 1250m climb.
Haas is an overall 34 seconds behind Sagan, while Ewan sits in 108th place in the yellow jersey race.