Geelong coach Chris Scott says Patrick Dangerfield's suspension should lead to discussions about Brownlow Medal eligibility and tackling rules.

The ban rules Dangerfield out for Friday night's big home game against Sydney and also means he cannot win a second-straight Brownlow Medal.

Scott said the suspension should lead to discussions about Brownlow Medal eligibility and what constitutes a legal tackle.