Respiratory face mask and machine maker ResMed has lifted its annual revenue and quarterly dividend but annual net profit is lower.
ResMed on Wednesday booked a 12 per cent lift in annual revenue to $US2.1 billion for the 2016/17 financial year but various factors, including restructuring, litigation and acquisition expenses, pulled annual net income back by three per cent to $US342.3 million.
ResMed chief executive Mick Farrell said a six per cent lift in the fourth-quarter dividend to 35 US cents reflected the company's confidence in its long-term outlook and strategy, and ResMed is "positioned for another great year ahead".