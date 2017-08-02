ResMed's annual revenue is up by 12 per cent, but net profit has fallen by three per cent under the weight of restructuring and other costs.

Respiratory face mask and machine maker ResMed has lifted its annual revenue and quarterly dividend but annual net profit is lower.

ResMed on Wednesday booked a 12 per cent lift in annual revenue to $US2.1 billion for the 2016/17 financial year but various factors, including restructuring, litigation and acquisition expenses, pulled annual net income back by three per cent to $US342.3 million.

ResMed chief executive Mick Farrell said a six per cent lift in the fourth-quarter dividend to 35 US cents reflected the company's confidence in its long-term outlook and strategy, and ResMed is "positioned for another great year ahead".