Port Adelaide and Adelaide supporters at Sunday's AFL grudge match have been urged to show respect by their respective club captains.

Adelaide's AFL captains have appealed for footy fans to show respect during Sunday's Crows-Port grudge match.

The round three clash of the South Australian rivals was marred by off-field racism controversy and a fight on the Adelaide Oval hill.

"We just want fans to be respectful of each other and make sure it's an enjoyable environment for everyone," Port captain Travis Boak told reporters on Wednesday.

"That is what we expect from fans."

Adelaide's Eddie Betts and Port's Paddy Ryder were subject of racial taunts from fans last time the bitter rivals clashed in what Crows captain Taylor Walker said was unacceptable.

"Come to the footy, enjoy the footy. Make it a fun, enjoyable environment to be at," Walker told reporters.

Sunday's keenly-anticipated fixture will be a sell-out, with the Crows hoping to retain top spot and fifth-placed Port eyeing a finals double chance.

The Power hasn't beaten Adelaide in the past four meetings, but skipper Boak dismissed the recent record.

"We want to win because there is a lot on the line in terms of the season," Boak said.

"We are looking for a top four spot and that is what we're focusing on this weekend, to get the win to make sure we stay in contention.

"Whether we stop the four losses in a row, that is not what we're thinking about. It's all about getting the four points this weekend."

Adelaide's Walker also downplayed his side's four consecutive wins against Port.

"I don't think you can ever work out an opposition," he said.

"They have got different personnel, they have adapted and changed a few things.

"So like most showdowns it will be starting in the middle with two of the in-form ruckmen in the competition and two great midfields."

Adelaide trio Eddie Betts (appendicitis), Jake Lever (hamstring) and Brad Crouch (fractured cheekbone) face fitness tests on Thursday to determine if they return to action.

"I'm quite confident all three will be fine if they get through tomorrow," Walker said.