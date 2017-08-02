Former world No.1 Jason Day is hoping to revive his disappointing season at this week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Jason Day hopes a return to one of his most successful swings on the US PGA Tour can provide a much-needed spark for his misfiring season.

The Australian world No.7 arrives at this week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational searching for a first win since May 2016 and with a tie for 22nd at the Masters his best result at the first three majors of 2017.

He also surrendered a 47-week reign as the world No.1 to Dustin Johnson in February.

"It hasn't been the greatest year for me in major championships; it's been quite poor and I haven't been in the mix at all," Day told AAP.

"It's also been a little light in putting myself in contention on Tour, as well."

But the 29-year-old will channel the good vibes from his stellar record at the next Tour's five tournaments.

These have yielded a breakthrough major title at the 2015 US PGA Championship among three wins, two runner-ups and five top-five finishes in the run culminating with the Tour Championship.

"I've got a good stretch of tournaments coming up to be able to work on the momentum I picked up on the weekend rounds at the British Open and hopefully I can turn things around soon," said Day.

His form at this week's WGC event in Ohio is also impressive, with a third place last year and a fourth in 2011.

But the 10-time PGA Tour winner still has an axe to grind with Ohio's Firestone Country Club.

Day held the lead during the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone last year before dropping three shots between the 15th and 16th holes to hand big-hitting Johnson the title.

"I was playing pretty decent going into 16 and then everything fell apart. I felt I handled the whole week really well before that," said Day.

"Dustin was just playing some sensational golf coming down the stretch and unfortunately I just gave it to him.

"Hopefully if I'm in the same situation this week I play a little bit differently and get the win this time."