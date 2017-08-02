Adam Scott and Jason Day have been urged to lift their games before next month's Presidents Cup. (AAP)

Internationals captain Nick Price has challenged big guns Jason Day and Adam Scott to turn around their form before September's Presidents Cup.

Internationals captain Nick Price has urged Adam Scott and Jason Day to fire up their lacklustre seasons and arrive at next month's Presidents Cup ready to end the American dynasty.

With Australian stars Day and Scott winless in 2017, the pair have slid down the world rankings but remain in second and third place, respectively, on the Internationals team standings behind Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

The Internationals team is comprised of the top-10 golfers in the world who are not eligible for the Ryder Cup, as well as two captain's picks announced on September 6.

With the Internationals tasting victory just once (1998) in 11 previous Cups, three-time major winner Price is desperate to lead his men to glory at New Jersey's Liberty National from September 26.

But he needs his big guns to fire.

Of the top-five on the Internationals standings - Matsuyama, Day, Scott as well as South Africans Charl Scwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen - only world No.3 Matsuyama has won in 2017.

In contrast, nine of the top-12 players on the Presidents team standings have won on the US PGA Tour this season.

"The top-five on our team haven't played their best in recent months ... so hopefully they'll start really getting their games into shape now," said Price at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational on Tuesday.

"There's so much to play for between now and the Presidents Cup.They Just need that little bit of momentum going into that week."

Zimbabwean Price and assistant captain Ernie Els are the only members of the extended 2017 Internationals team who have played on a winning Presidents Cup team.

At 2015 event in Korea, Price used a photo of the Internationals team at Royal Melbourne Golf Club as motivation for the players.

"In Korea, I had a big photo of the winning team from 1998. I said to the them, 'You guys have got to know what that feeling's like; to be with 11 of your teammates and to win.' It's a fantastic feeling."

But 60-year-old Price says he's still formulating a plan to prevent the American juggernaut's seventh consecutive triumph at the event next month.

"That's the $64,000 question. That's something that I've been trying to do the last two occasions (as captain)," said Price.