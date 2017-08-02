Education experts are pointing to long-term trends in literacy and numeracy results as giving hope Australia's school children are improving.

A mixed bag of results for Australia's school children show little improvement from a year ago but the longer-term trend offers some hope.

The initial NAPLAN literacy and numeracy results from May's tests show over the past decade there has been gradual growth in the number of students performing at the top end.

This is particularly evident in Year 3 reading results.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority says the same trend is evident in other areas although it is not always enough to lift national averages.

"What the 10-year data indicate is that change is happening ... and this is to be welcomed," chief executive Robert Randall said in releasing the results on Wednesday.

"If this improvement can be replicated across more domains, years and states, then a lift in average results nationally will be seen."

The results point to gains across the board in reading and numeracy since 2008, but results for writing have dropped since 2011.

Similarly, in the past year students are doing better in reading and numeracy but writing results fell.

Mr Randall cautioned there was no room for complacency.

"Lasting improvements in student achievement take a number of years to flow through school systems and require consolidating gains over time," he said.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham was cheered by the long-term trends but said Australia needed to aim for more consistent results.

"The results show that while we have excellent schools and teachers in Australia, we need to focus on what will give our students the opportunities they need to reach their potential," he said.

"That means looking at what can be learned from our high-achieving schools and what they do that can apply in other schools."

The government has commissioned businessman David Gonski to lead a review looking at just that, to report in early 2018.

Opposition education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek laid blame with Senator Birmingham's predecessor Christopher Pyne, for scrapping Labor's conditions to make schools use extra funding to drive improved achievement.

Labor's targets included getting Australia into the top five countries in the world for reading, maths and science, lifting teaching quality, and giving principals more power.