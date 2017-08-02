Essendon coach John Worsfold says the club is in ongoing discussions with veteran Brent Stanton about his AFL future.

Essendon insist Jobe Watson's future won't be decided until after the season, but a call on fellow AFL veteran Brent Stanton could come sooner.

Stanton has languished in the VFL for much of the season, and coach John Worsfold confirmed the 31-year-old was in ongoing discussions with the club about his future.

"We'll be really open and honest in terms of what his role may be at the club next year and how he's feeling ... if we get to that decision before the end of the season, we'll certainly announce that," Worsfold said on Wednesday.