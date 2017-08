Brett Deledio intends injecting some energy into the Greater Western Sydney AFL side against Melbourne in Canberra on Saturday.

Three days from making his debut for Greater Western Sydney, Brett Deledio has spoken of his dark days and how he feared he wouldn't play an AFL game this season.

The former Richmond star will play his first senior game for GWS on Saturday against Melbourne in Canberra after suffering recurring calf issues.

"Thoughts certainly did go through my head. That I was better off just to cool my heels for the rest of the year and get it right," Deledio said on Wednesday.