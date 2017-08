Transport Minister Andrew Constance has announced the first NSW trial of a driverless shuttle bus which will ride through Sydney Olympic Park.

The two-year trail, to begin later this month, will start with safety checks, and eventually let the public hop onto the automated vehicle, Transport Minister Andrew Constance announced on Wednesday.

The trial is a small part of the state government's vision for "a technology-enabled transport future", Mr Constance said.