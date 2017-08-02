Roger Federer has confirmed he will play at next week's Montreal Masters. (AAP)

Roger Federer will return to French-speaking Canada for the first time since 2011 after deciding to play in next week's Montreal Masters.

The 19-time grand slam champion, who won a record eighth Wimbledon title last month, will celebrate his 36th birthday on Tuesday August 8 at the event.

"I'm happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years," Federer said in a statement.

The Swiss, who started at 17th in the rankings on January 1, now stands third and leads the Tour with five titles from six events played.

Federer is aiming for a third Canadian title, though it would be his first in Montreal; he won Toronto in 2004 and 2006.