Roger Federer will return to French-speaking Canada for the first time since 2011 after deciding to play in next week's Montreal Masters.
The 19-time grand slam champion, who won a record eighth Wimbledon title last month, will celebrate his 36th birthday on Tuesday August 8 at the event.
"I'm happy to be coming back to Montreal, as I have not had the chance to play there for many years," Federer said in a statement.
The Swiss, who started at 17th in the rankings on January 1, now stands third and leads the Tour with five titles from six events played.
Federer is aiming for a third Canadian title, though it would be his first in Montreal; he won Toronto in 2004 and 2006.