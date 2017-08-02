Four people including a young child have been taken to hospital, with more than a dozen people assessed after a Melbourne CBD tram crash.
Emergency services rushed to Melbourne's Docklands precinct at 2.39pm on Wednesday after one tram appeared to rear-end another.
Passenger Yasmin tweeted she experienced the "traumatising" accident first hand.
"Left the scene but still shaking. Hope everyone is okay. That was traumatising," she posted on Wednesday.
A pre-school aged child was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in a stable condition.
Two people were taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a third was taken to the Alfred Hospital, all three adults are in a stable condition.
Paramedics were called to the scene to assess up to 15 people.