Four people including a young child have been taken to hospital, with more than a dozen people assessed after a Melbourne CBD tram crash.

Emergency services rushed to Melbourne's Docklands precinct at 2.39pm on Wednesday after one tram appeared to rear-end another.

Passenger Yasmin tweeted she experienced the "traumatising" accident first hand.

"Left the scene but still shaking. Hope everyone is okay. That was traumatising," she posted on Wednesday.

A pre-school aged child was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

Two people were taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a third was taken to the Alfred Hospital, all three adults are in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called to the scene to assess up to 15 people.