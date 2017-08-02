Stephanie Gilmore has been eliminated on the opening day of the US Open of Surfing, but fellow Australians Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons survived.

But star compatriots Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons both progressed to the third round at California's Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

Gilmore, a six-time world champion, was sent to the elimination second round after losing her first-round heat to Hawaiian defending champion Tatiana Weston-Webb in 1.2-1.5m waves.

Gilmore failed to hit her straps against Frenchwoman Le Car, who posted a combined score of 10.84 to 8.90.

Meanwhile, defending world champion Wright beat Coco Ho and Le Car in her first-round heat thanks to a two-turn ride scored 7.10.

Fitzgibbons defeated fellow Australian Keely Andrew and South Africa's Bianca Buitendag, while countrywoman Nikki Van Dijk also won in the first round.

Australians Andrew, Bronte Macaulay and Laura Enever were all eliminated in the second round.