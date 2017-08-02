Simona Halep has waltzed her way into the next round of the Citi Open in Washington with a straight sets win over Sloane Stephens.

The Romanian defeated American wild card Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7-3) 6-0 on Tuesday, to set up a last 16 clash with Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino.

Also, Puerto Rico's Monica Puig beat American qualifier Louisa Chirico 6-4 6-4 and will face Ekaterina Makerova in the second round.

Russia's Makerova knocked out another American qualifier, Jamie Loeb 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Romania's Patricia Maria Tig also progressed with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) win at the expense of Britain's Heather Watson.

However, the action at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Centre was curtailed as storms caused the postponement of several matches.

Second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic's game with Germany's Tatjana Maria, sixth-seeded Monica Niculescu's match against Japan's Nao Hibino and Canada's Eugenie Bouchard's clash against eighth-seeded American Christina McHale will now take place on Wednesday.