A judicial decision on Sonny Bill Williams' availability for the first Bledisloe Cup Test has been put on hold.

Sonny Bill Williams' involvement in the first Bledisloe Cup Test of the year remains uncertainty after a judiciary reserved its decision on his appeal to play.

High-profile back Williams is appealing against the World Rugby Judicial Committee's decision not to include the All Blacks' final warm-up match on August 11 in a four-week suspension.

The red card shown to Williams during the second Test against the British and Irish Lions earned him a red card and a ban which encompassed the third Test, a Super Rugby match and a pre-season match for Counties Manukau.

The contentious match is the "game of three halves" in Pukekohe featuring an All Blacks team lining up against Taranaki and Counties Manukau for half a match each.

World Rugby ruled the match wasn't "meaningful" but that decision has been appealed by New Zealand Rugby, hoping Williams will become available for the Test against Australia in Sydney on August 19.

After a two-hour hearing on Tuesday night, an independent committee said it had reserved its decision. It said a ruling would be delivered "as soon as practicable given the circumstances".

The appeal committee comprises chairman Justice Graeme Mew (Canada), Shao-Ing Wang (Singapore) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa).