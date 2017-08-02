Liverpool have beaten Bayern Munich 3-0 but must now wait for reports on star striker Daniel Sturridge who injured his thigh.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Daniel Sturridge will recover fitness quickly after the striker picked up a thigh injury in a pre-season win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Sturridge, whose career at Liverpool has been beset by a number of injuries, scored the third goal in his side's 3-0 win in Munich in the Audi Cup.

Klopp said he could not say yet how bad the injury is.

"He hurt his thigh," the German said. "He has really prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon.

"The goal was great and he had a chance just before that. You could see how fast he is. It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious."

Sturridge seemed not to be too concerned about the injury, telling Liverpool's website it "will be OK."

"I'm feeling great," he said. "I put in the work. I trained a lot in the summer in LA and I've not missed many sessions here.

"We've done triple sessions. I've pretty much trained every single session.

"I'm feeling the best I've felt for a while. I'm looking forward to the season and hopefully we can have some success this season as well."

Liverpool beat Bayern with goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Sturridge, while Marko Grujic's effort was ruled out for offside.

The Reds meet Atletico Madrid, who beat Napoli 2-1, in the final in Bavaria.