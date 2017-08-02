Daly Cherry-Evans says the prospect of falling out of the NRL's top-eight has Manly fully focused. (AAP)

Manly could be dumped from the NRL top eight with a loss to the Sydney Roosters at Lottoland on Sunday.

With their finals aspirations on the line, Manly are embracing the challenge of proving they're still NRL title contenders against Sydney Roosters on Sunday.

After being entrenched in the top eight for most of the year, and the top four over the last month, Trent Barrett's Sea Eagles have found their finals hopes slipping away.

Following back-to-back floggings at the hands of St George Illawarra and Melbourne, the Sea Eagles could be dumped out of the top eight with a loss to the Sydney Roosters at Lottoland.

Given they are toiling without over $1 million worth of their salary cap - with Steve Matai and Brett Stewart forced into retirement - the Sea Eagles have defied the odds in 2017.

However, that could all go out the window if they lose to the Roosters, and Penrith and the Dragons both get up, knocking them out of the eight.

"It's not unbelievable considering how quickly the competition ladder does change," halfback Daly Cherry-Evans said.

"We've played two good sides over the last few weeks.

"And while that doesn't excuse what's happened, it's certainly given us more incentive to improve and given us a good insight into how much better we need to be if are going to be contenders."

And what better way to prove they're contenders than bouncing back against the second-placed Roosters?

They're no strangers to causing a boilover having knocked over plenty of big names including the Roosters, Cronulla and North Queensland.

Conceding 92 points in the last fortnight has left them scratching their heads for answers but hasn't dented their self belief that they belong in September.

"Believe it or not I'm actually excited to play the Sydney Roosters considering what we've been through the last two weeks," Cherry-Evans said.

"It's a perfect opportunity to bounce back, by beating a quality side, a side that is always at their best and a side that seems to be always inside the top four.

"If we are truly going to be contenders this season then what better opportunity than to play the Roosters at home."