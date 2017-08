Despite different views on policy, Rex Tillerson says he feels comfortable in his relationship with Donald Trump.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has acknowledged differences with President Donald Trump but he says he's comfortable in his job and in his relationship with the commander in chief.

Speaking to reporters at the State Department on Tuesday, Tillerson sought to dispel speculation that he is frustrated and looking for a way out.

He said he and Trump have had policy disagreements, notably over the Iran nuclear deal, which the president opposes.

Still, Tillerson said Trump has expressed confidence in him and often calls him late at night and on weekends seeking his input on various foreign policy matters.

Tillerson wouldn't be doing his job if he didn't express his views, he said, even when they conflict with those of the president.