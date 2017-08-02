Canberra hooker Josh Hodgson is expecting another fiery clash with Cronulla as the Raiders desperately try to keep their NRL season alive.

Hodgson is expecting another fiery encounter with the Sharks on Saturday night, with the Raiders needing to upset the reigning premiers to stay in the finals hunt.

"With the situation we're in everyone's a bit more revved up than normal. We know we really have to put in our best performance each week otherwise we could miss out on the eight," Hodgson said.