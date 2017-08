Rio Tinto's half year profit has soared by 93 per cent due to stronger iron ore prices.

Rio Tinto made a net profit of $US3.3 billion in the first half of 2017 as the mining giant benefited from stronger commodity prices.

Rio's underlying earnings in the six months to June 30 more than doubled to $US3.9 billion, but slightly missed analyst expectations for underlying earnings of between $US4 billion and $US4.2 billion.

The company has lifted its interim dividend to $US1.10 a share and said it will buy back an additional $US1 billion of its London-listed shares.