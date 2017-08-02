Fa'amanu Brown is set to play in Cronulla's NRL clash with Canberra, a week after being concussed. (AAP)

Just a week after being hospitalised with a heavy concussion, Cronulla five-eighth Fa'amanu Brown appears set to line up in Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

Brown was laid out after being kneed in the head by Warriors forward Sam Lisone last week and looked set to miss a week.

However, Brown, who is standing in for injured No.6 James Maloney, has this week passed the stringent testing which is applied to all players who suffer head knocks and is in line to take on the Raiders at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

"He's pulled up pretty good, he's passed all the tests up until today, he's tough and a good young kid," teammate Chris Heighington said.

"He was alright that night when we had dinner back at the hotel. He seemed to be okay.

"It's surprising how quickly he bounced back, to be honest."

Brown has yet to receive the final tick of approval from Sharks medical staff and will take part in Friday's captain's run.

His inclusion is a big boost for Shane Flanagan's side, with Maloney still at least a week away from returning from a broken hand.

Jack Bird has been named in the centres and will shift into the halves if Brown doesn't get the final clearance.

"We're just trying to keep the same team that did the job against New Zealand," fullback Valentine Holmes said.

"I hope he plays and we can have the same combinations, or else we've got a little bit of a shuffle."