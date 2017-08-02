Golden State Warriors NBA star Stephen Curry is preparing to compete in the Ellie Mae Classic on the secondary Web.com Tour.

NBA superstar Stephen Curry has his sights on making the cut when he debuts on professional golf's Web.com Tour in California this week.

The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is rated a 3000-1 chance of winning the secondary tour's Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae after accepting a sponsor's invite to compete.

Golf has long been a passion for the Warriors guard, who plays off an impressive two handicap and won't have to forego his amateur status.

Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, said making the cut would be akin to winning the tournament in his view.

"I'm staying realistic," Curry told ESPN.

"First goal is just to get off the first tee on Thursday. If I can do that, I'll be off and running.

"I just want to have fun, make some birdies.

The cut would be - if I can just give myself a chance, like go into Friday with a realistic chance to make it - that would be amazing."

Curry has previously spoken of an ambition to become a professional golfer after his career in basketball is over.

He came fourth in last month's American Century Championship pro-am.

It's not the first time Ellie Mae Classic officials have offered an invite to one of the Bay Area's biggest sports figures.

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice made three appearances in the event, missing the cut each time.