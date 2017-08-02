Australian cricket's pay war might yet drag on for some time, with the prospect of a heated debate over arbitration still on the cards.

The 'yes, no, wait' saga that is Australian cricket's pay war continues to roll on, with the prospect of arbitration resurfacing on Wednesday.

Talks are ongoing between Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA).

There was widespread hope of an imminent resolution after marathon meetings ran late into Sunday night, but the dispute could yet continue beyond this week.

Despite most of the key issues being ticked off, there was no announcement forthcoming on Wednesday.

The warring parties continue to redraft a Heads of Agreement, the document that will ensure peace is restored and this month's Test tour of Bangladesh proceeds.

CA and the ACA both remain mute on the state of play but it's understood the governing body could soon demand arbitration.

That would potentially spell perhaps the most-frustrating chapter of the spat yet, a dispute about dispute resolution. It would also mean the prospect of Steve Smith's side failing to tour Bangladesh is very much on the cards.

CA chief executive James Sutherland indicated last Thursday he wanted to send any unresolved matters to independent arbitration this week.

Sutherland wanted a retired Supreme Court judge to hear both sides of the spat and put an end to it.

Progress was so significant that arbitration was seemingly all but taken off the table. The major cause of the stalemate had been all but resolved, with players to receive a 'modernised' slice of revenue.

However, frustration is building at CA over the absence of a signed in-principle deal. Its board, wanting certainty to appease a range of stakeholders, might soon demand arbitration is used as a circuit-breaker.

Players would be contracted under CA's mooted plan, ensuring they departed this month for Dhaka, but the off-field arguments could continue until the Ashes.

The ACA is yet to reject arbitration outright but labelled it "an adversarial process more akin to a court room" last week, making it clear it would prefer mediation.

Former captain Michael Clarke claimed on Sunday it would be "silly" for the union to reject arbitration.