Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy is tossing up who will replace injured five-eighth Cameron Munster, with Ryley Jacks and Jahrome Hughes in the running for the Friday night NRL clash with North Queensland.

Jacks was named at No.6 following Munster's ankle injury against Manly last round but Bellamy said it wasn't set in stone.

The Storm flew to Townsville on Wednesday and Bellamy said he would decide on his line-up after their Thursday training session.