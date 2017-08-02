Malcolm Turnbull's visit to Western Australia this week is just his second in nearly a year. (AAP)

Malcolm Turnbull's trip to Western Australia this week is just his second in nearly a year, but his visit to Busselton highlights why locals have long felt neglected by the east.

While introducing Mr Turnbull, Mayor Grant Henley told the audience it was the first time a serving prime minister had visited the town.

It's not Paris, but surely Busselton with its beaches, whales and world's longest jetty should have been a stopover for at least one prime minister in 117 years of federation.

But Australia is a large country and Perth is a long way - about 4000km - from the doors of power in Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne.

That neglect didn't matter during the mining boom when everyone had a job, but WA is performing poorly now.

The paltry share of GST revenue that WA receives under a flawed formula and that successive PMs including Mr Turnbull can't, or won't, fix, symbolises a sense of angst stretching back to the 19th century.

When Mr Turnbull flew in on Sunday, along with the rest of his ministers for a Cabinet meeting, a poll was published predicting the federal Liberals would lose enough seats in WA to lose government.

The trip has had to be a charm offensive to lift popularity and he has done well, spruiking what he says is his government's commitment to the economy and jobs unlike Labor's.

The significance of Sydney-bred Mr Turnbull being in WA and hearing from locals should not be underestimated in terms of his empathy for the state.

He has genuinely seemed relaxed and to enjoy talking to school students in Perth, Albany and Busselton where he has tried to inspire them to set their "horizons high", in front of teachers and parents that vote.

Funding for WA schools would double in the next decade through the Gonski reforms, he said in Busselton.

One of his minders commented he got a "pep" in his step at the highly regarded National Anzac Centre in Albany, the port where the ANZACs left from in 1914.

Unfortunately for him, his press conferences have been partly dominated by the GST issue, which is his own fault for promising last year he would fix the issue but then backing away from that.

He is due to meet WA Premier Mark McGowan, who is demanding action on the GST, before heading to Broome.

Broome recently hosted a coronial inquest where harrowing evidence was heard about the suicides of 13 young Aboriginal people in the Kimberley, five of whom were aged 10-13.

WA is a long way from Sydney, but Mr Turnbull is hoping to bridge the vast divide for the sake of the state and his government's future.